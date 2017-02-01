Driver dies 2 weeks after Ike crash that killed 3 passengers

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man has died two weeks after an Eisenhower Expressway wreck that left his three passengers dead when his car slammed into a pole.

Courtney Hargrays was pronounced dead at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday at Stroger Hospital, where the 41-year-old had been hospitalized since the single-vehicle crash early Jan. 17 on westbound Interstate 290 near Western Avenue, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of complications of multiple injuries suffered in the crash.

Hargrays wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when he lost control of the 2012 Buick that went off the road, up a grassy embankment and into a utility pole, ejecting him from the car, state police said.

The front seat passenger, 29-year-old Brittany Williams, and one of the back seat passengers, 41-year-old Henry Brooks IV, died at the scene, authorities said. Another man in the back seat, 42-year-old Randy Ross, died within the hour at Stroger Hospital.

Hargrays and Ross lived in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said. Williams was an Austin resident, and Brooks lived in West Garfield Park.

Police said alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash.