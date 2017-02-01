Chicagoans take to the streets to protest Trump's travel ban

FOX 32 NEWS - Outrage continues to grow against President Donald Trump.

From his immigration order that is keeping doctors from returning to his remarks about Chicago during Black History Month, people are taking to the streets.

These protests have been going all week long. Hundreds filled the International Terminal at O’Hare over the weekend and now on Wednesday afternoon, the crowd met at the Department of Homeland Security and marched to Federal Plaza.

Those in the crowd called for an end to the travel ban, calling it unconstitutional.

“This is wrong, this is wrong because America was built on immigrants, all people come from all around the world because they know of a better life,” said Rasheed Saadh.

Demonstrator Rasheed Saadh came to America from Palestine in 1975. On Wednesday, he marched with hundreds of people calling for an end to the president's travel ban.

“The immigrant community is a part of our community, so what do we do when our communities come under attack? Stand up and fight back - what do we do? Stand up - fight back!” said Frank Chapman of Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

The group met at the corner of Van Buren and Canal Streets in downtown Chicago, right in front of the Department of Homeland Security. Now, leaders with the Arab American Action Network are suggesting a self-imposed travel ban citing safety reasons.

“Immigrants and green card holders from the 7 affected countries should not travel outside the United States at all, even to Canada,” said Hatem Abudyayyah.

Chicago police kept the protesters on track and blocked traffic as they marched slowly and peacefully to federal plaza.

“Let them know that we are not going to go silently, that we are together,” said William Little.

“It's really important to have white faces here because if I want people to show up for me in my healthcare, I have to show up for them too,” said Alison Stanton.

Saadh is now a U.S. citizen and says he's not worried about his own status here in America.

“Because I see the people understanding against that policy I’m not afraid because I know this is what America is all about,” Saadh said.

This was a peaceful protest, and there were no arrests along the way. But it did disrupt traffic during rush hour throughout the Loop.