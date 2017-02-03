Car crashes into Jimmy John's at lunchtime in Volo

- A car crashed through the front door of a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop Thursday in north suburban Volo.

Just before noon, deputies were dispatched to the sandwich shop at 2745 West Hartigan Road for a traffic accident, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. They discovered that an 80-year-old man had crashed his car through the door and came to a complete stop in the shop.

There was a patron inside at the time of the crash who was checked for injuries by emergency responders and released, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to Northern Illinois Medical Center as a precaution.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday night.