Officials: Woman drives into Fox River after hitting pedestrian

Fire crews prepare to pull an SUV from the Fox River early Friday in Elgin. | Elgin Fire Department
Fire crews prepare to pull an SUV from the Fox River early Friday in Elgin. | Elgin Fire Department

Posted:Feb 03 2017 07:44AM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 07:44AM CST

SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A woman was rescued from the Fox River after hitting a pedestrian with an SUV and then driving off a bridge early Friday in northwest suburban Elgin, officials said.

About 12:30 a.m., the SUV went into the water off the National Street bridge after hitting the pedestrian in a parking lot nearby, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

Crews launched a boat team to pull the woman from the vehicle. She and the pedestrian were taken to a hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories