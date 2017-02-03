Swedish Bakery in Andersonville to close its doors at end of the month Local Swedish Bakery in Andersonville to close its doors at end of the month It has been a neighborhood staple for 88 years, but soon it will be no more.

FOX 32 NEWS - It has been a neighborhood staple for 88 years, but soon it will be no more.

The Swedish Bakery in Andersonville has announced it will soon be closing its doors for good.

People waited in crowds to hear their numbers called to make some final purchases before the doors close at the end of the month.

Since word got out Thursday night that the bakery would be closing, customers have been coming out nonstop, even from out of state, to make one last purchase.

"We live in Alabama and we heard they were closing so we made it a point to get in here to make a last purchase,” one couple said.

Despite the crowds that showed up Friday, the owners say the customer base has been dying off and the competition with the big companies was just too much.

"We haven't done a good job of attracting a new generation. Without millennials and fresh blood, any bus will tell you that you can’t survive and perhaps it's best biz to exit on a high note,” said Dennis Stanton.

The Swedish Bakery first opened in 1929 and has only changed hands once. The Stanton family has owned it since 1979. That’s when Marlies Stanton, an employee, purchased it with her husband. Soon after, their two sons and daughters became part of the business.

"We're very overwhelmed and we're very appreciative,” daughter Kathleen Stanton Cromwell said.

Marzipan, Chocolate Ganache, Whipped Cream Cake and the house special Andersonville Coffeecake were the customer favorites. Marlise, 86, says the secret was using the finest ingredients.

"We use all very good ingredients and butter and like they did in old country."

For now, the Stanton family plans on doubling and maybe even tripling their recipes after seeing the outpouring of love and support. They want to continue to please their loyal customers before they finally say goodbye.

The last day will be Tuesday, February 28, on Mardi Gras. They will be selling their popular Paczki's as their last hurrah.