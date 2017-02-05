Trump ban still weighing on travelers from other countries arriving at O'Hare Local Trump ban still weighing on travelers from other countries arriving at O'Hare It's been a little over a week since President Donald Trump signed his executive order and since then, there have been protests and chaos at airports across the United States. Dozens of passengers heading to Chicago had to undergo additional screenings.

This weekend was quieter, with things getting back to normal. No longer are families waiting for hours, but immigration attorneys are standing by just in case.



It took Hesam Aamyab two tries to make it back to the United States from Iran. He is an Iranian citizen with a US visa who is doing post-doctoral research at UIC. He was working in Malyasia when the ban was implemented; when it did, he immediately tried to fly back to Chicago. He was stopped, but after a federal judge halted the ban, he made it here safely.



"Right now, I am in the USA and I'm very happy," Aamyab said.



But now, he can't go back to Iran or anywhere else without risk. Other travelers shared the same worry. Asem Aleisawi was at O'Hare on Sunday to meet his wife who was coming in from Jordan. The husband and wife are legal US residents and have been here for 20 years. They are nervous about their future in the United States.



Volunteer attorneys said they are cautiously optimistic.



"Basically we can say, 'Keep your eye on the news right now. You should be safe to travel but we just don't know what's going to happen,'" said attorney Kimberly Beis.