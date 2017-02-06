Lady Gaga to play Wrigley Field as part of world tour

- Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer, including a stop at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

Gaga will be the first female headliner to play at Wrigley Field when her tour comes to town Aug.25.

Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park.

The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.