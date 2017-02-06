15-year-old girl reported missing from Portage Park

- Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month from Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Angelina Roberts went missing Jan. 7 from the area of Addison and Laramie, according to missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Angelina was described as a 4-foot-11, 130-pound white girl with brown hair, blue eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.