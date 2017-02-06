Boil order issued in Stickney after water main breaks

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A boil order was issued Monday evening in west suburban Stickney after a water main broke.

Stickney police issued an alert about 6:30 p.m. advising residents in the area bordered by Oak Park and Harlem avenues between Pershing Road and 45th Street to boil water for consumption for at least five minutes over the next 24 hours.

“The Village will continually test the water and issue another alert once it’s safe,” police said.

Anyone with questions should call village officials at  (708) 749-4400.

