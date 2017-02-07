Woman, 5-month-old son missing from Antioch

ANTIOCH (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman and her infant son who have been missing from north suburban Antioch since Sunday.

Chantal Miller, 33, and her 5-month-old son, John, were last seen Sunday evening in the 23300 block of Lake Shore Drive in unincorporated Antioch, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Miller is described as 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, the sheriff’s office said. She has a tattoo on her left forearm and she may be wearing a black puffy jacket, a gray sweatshirt and black eyeglasses. It was not known what the baby was wearing.

They may have left the area on foot and are considered “endangered,” according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who sees them should call 911.