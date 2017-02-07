Chew on This: Chicago's fabulous Wrigley Mansion in foreclosure [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The Wrigley mansion. (Realtor.com) Local Chew on This: Chicago's fabulous Wrigley Mansion in foreclosure A Gilded Age–era mansion linked to one of Chicago’s most storied families—the Wrigleys, founders of the chewing-gum company and the former owners of the Chicago Cubs—has gone on the market.

It’s a beauty, but buyers should beware: The Wrigley mansion is also a foreclosure.

Located across the street from Lincoln Park on the city’s North Side (boasting unobstructed views of the park’s North Pond as well as Lake Michigan), the nine-bedroom, nine-bath property recently landed on the market for $7.15 million.

It’s another sharp deviation in price for the storied property, which is also known as the Theurer-Wrigley House. It was listed in November 2014 for $8.7 million, then the price was dramatically cut to $4.9 million in June 2016. If those fluctuations weren’t enough, the Italian Renaissance–style mansion first hit the market in 2012 for $9.5 million.

