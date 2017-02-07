Syrian refugee family arrives at O'Hare to a crowd of love

FOX 32 NEWS - On Tuesday night, a San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over President Trump’s travel ban.

The attorney for the White House argued that the President alone has the power to decide who can come into the United States, while attorneys fighting the ban said it's unconstitutional and targets Muslims, even though they are not specifically mentioned.

While the judges take some time to mull over the arguments, many travelers who were delayed by the ban are now arriving in the United States.

One family of three arrived Tuesday night at O’Hare International airport. Abdulmajeed, Baraa and their 16-month-old daughter Sham are Syrian refugees and have been living in a Turkish refugee camp for more than three years.

After a year and a half of vetting, they were cleared to come to the United States last month, but couldn’t because of the travel ban.

On Tuesday, when they came through the doors, a crowd erupted in love.

"This is what she expected from the American people that they are so warm and welcoming,” said the family through interpreter Suzanne Sahloul.

The family arrived at O'Hare and were greeted by the rest of their family who sought refuge in Chicago last year, as well as a large group of moms from Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood. That group sponsored the family and raised money and found them a place to live.

“It's pretty overwhelming just to see their faces,” said Lincoln Square mom and sponsor Alisa Wartick. “Their family who's been here for the last five months didn’t know when they would see them if they would be able to come here."

The organization 'Refugee One' also helped get the family to America.

“I want you all to know that we want you here, this is your home, thank you for coming,” said Jims Porter with Refugee One.

Baraa is a literature major and her husband is an accountant - their daughter Sham is 16 months old.

“They are excited to have their daughter grow up here and that she will grow up and know the beautiful people,” said the interpreter. “She will grow and become educated and she will eventually become a doctor - every Syrian dream is of this - to become a doctor."

The family’s first priority in Chicago – a big family dinner.