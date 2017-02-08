Chicago Auto Show gives car junkies a sneak peek at their coolest new rides Local Chicago Auto Show gives car junkies a sneak peek at their coolest new rides On Wednesday, the Chicago Auto Show hosted its concept and technology garage. It gives car makers a chance to roll out some of their coolest new rides before the show opens to the public.

The truck game was strong in the garage today. But the SUV’s also shined, like the just released all-new Ford Expedition. Its aluminum-alloy body and redesigned high-strength steel frame packs a punch. It’s also loaded with tech.

And if you like your sport utility mixed with some go fast parts, the Durango SRT is making its debut in Chicago.

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public Saturday at McCormick Place. You can get tickets online.