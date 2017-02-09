Officer injured trying to awaken motorist in Heart of Chicago

- A Chicago Police officer was injured while trying to rouse a sleeping motorist early Thursday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded about 3:55 a.m. to a man asleep behind the wheel in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Hoyne, according to Chicago Police.

When the man woke up, he stepped on the accelerator and one officer was struck by the car door, police said. The officer was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

It was not immediately known whether the motorist would be charged.