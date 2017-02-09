Six Flags Great America looking to hire thousands

GURNEE (FOX 32) - Six Flags Great America is looking to expand their “superhero” team with the plan to hire 3,000 seasonal team members this year for their Gurnee, Illinois location.

Those interested can attend hiring events slated for February 11 & 25 and March 11 & 25 at 542 N. Route 21, Gurnee, Illinois.

Candidates are asked to apply online prior to arriving, however walk-ins will be welcome. A variety of positions will be available.

The National Association of Business Resources has recently names Six Flags as one of the “Nation’s Best and Brightest Places to Work For”.