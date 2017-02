SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 22-year-old man was reported missing Thursday after he was last seen over three weeks ago in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Julian Peavy was last seen Jan. 17 in the area of Jackson and Central avenues, Chicago Police said. He has severe asthma and is bi-polar.

He was described as black, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.