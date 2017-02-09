Chicago Auto Show kicks off this weekend Local Chicago Auto Show kicks off this weekend The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday at McCormick Place.

FOX 32 NEWS - The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday at McCormick Place.

This year, the show is bigger than ever. More cars, trucks, SUV's, and more “hands on” interaction.

The auto show also features five test tracks, which is the most ever. Some old favorites are back like Jeep's trail and Dodge's performance track.

But RAM is bringing something new to the auto show in 2017.

"It's the Ram Truck Territory. We are demonstrating everything it can do. Tow, haul, balance the payloads, all driving inside Chicago."

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on February 11 and runs through the 20th at McCormick Place.

You can tickets online at ChicagoAutoShow.com