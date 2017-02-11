Illinois National Guard troops deploying to Kuwait

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - On Saturday in Chicago, ten soldiers from the Illinois National Guard prepared to deploy to Kuwait.

The ten soldiers will be tracking soldiers, Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors entering the United Central Command. The USCENTCOM includes countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

"Everyday we are reminded of just how much our men and women in uniform sacrifice to protect our freedom and way of life," Governor Bruce Rauner said during Saturday's deployment ceremony.

The soldiers will also be responsible for coordinating the movement and lodging of military personnnel taking R&R, emergency leave, and temporary duty.

