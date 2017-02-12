11-year-old boy killed in Englewood crash

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - An 11-year-old boy died in a crash Saturday that also injured seven others in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

A dark-colored Chevrolet SUV was heading west about 4:15 p.m. on 69th Street near Halsted when the driver ran a red light and the SUV struck a CTA bus in the intersection, Chicago Police said. The CTA bus lost control and struck a dark-colored Mercury SUV.

Kevon Ranson, 11, was ejected from the Chevrolet and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead 4:36 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A 44-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy also in the Chevrolet were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. A 33-year-old man in the Mercury was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

On the bus, the 59-year-old driver was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries, the fire department said. Two passengers — a 49-year-old man and a 29-year-old man — were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for disobeying a red traffic signal, but no further charges were expected, police said. The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was handling the case.