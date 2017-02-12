Chicago native Chance the Rapper wins three Grammys

Photo via www.thankuobama.us

Posted:Feb 12 2017 07:19PM CST

Updated:Feb 12 2017 09:46PM CST

Chicago-born Chance the Rapper won three Grammys on Sunday night.

The musician won a Grammy for Best New Artist, one for Best Rap Performance with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, and one for Best Rap Album for his "Coloring Book."

Chance is 23-years-old.

 

