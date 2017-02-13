Worker critically injured on Northwest Side

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A worker was critically injured when a hole collapsed on him Monday afternoon in the Forest Glen neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 46-year-old man was working in a hole at Peterson and Sauganash when the hole collapsed about 1:15 p.m., Chicago Fire Department Commander Curtis Hudson said.

The water department worker was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, Hudson said.

Chicago Department of Water Management spokesman Gary Litherland said he was aware of the accident, but couldn’t immediately provide additional details Monday afternoon.