15-year-old Chicago girl missing from Bridgeport

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday from the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

Maricella Munoz went missing from the 600 block of West 25th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She is also known to hang out near Yates Avenue and Memorial Drive in Calumet City.

Munoz is described as Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, weighing 100 pounds, 5 feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray North Face hooded jacket with black lining, a white collared school-type shirt, tan khaki pants and black, grey and pink Jordan gym shoes.

She may be carrying a gray North Face book bag with purple lining, police said. Munoz may possibly now be wearing embellished blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.