CPD holds 'Operation Wake Up' rally in West Englewood after 2 girls shot in head

FOX 32 NEWS - A teenage boy shot baskets Monday night on the Henderson Elementary School playground in West Englewood, the same place where just two days ago bullets flew and 12-year-old Kanari Gentry Bowers was struck in the head.

Just outside the playground fence, police rallied community members and called them to action.

“We all have to work together to stop instances like this, we can't sit on the sidelines and say oh, there, somebody's gonna do something, somebody's gonna take care of it, somebody else is gonna step up. No, we all have to have some skin in this fight,” said Kenneth Johnson, Englewood District Commander.

This was another police Operation Wakeup aimed at waking up the community to the need for them to do their part.

“The message tonight is, if you know something, say something, reverse the code of silence,” said community activist Latanya Johnson.

Across town at Comer Children's hospital, the family of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes were hoping and praying for a miracle for their little girl who, like Bowers, was shot in the head Saturday night in a separate incident.



Holmes was sitting in back of her mother's van near 65th and King Drive when someone started firing and a stray bullet hit her.

“Just let everybody come in an pay their respects right now - pay their last respects - there's no need to sugar coat it any longer, just let them in come and kiss her,” said community activist Andrew Holmes, who is the victim’s cousin.

At Henderson school, parents picking up their children after school wondered if it was safe to let their kids be kids. One father wondered when or if things will turn around in Chicago.

“I don't think it will, there's too many monsters, there's monsters in the city man,” said Martell Rhodes.