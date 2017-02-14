Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valentine's Day

- Flowers, chocolates and romantic dinners all cost money, but on Valentine's Day a ride on the Ferris wheel at Chicago's Navy Pier is free.

The Chicago Tribune reports that on Tuesday a trip on the Centennial Wheel will be free to the first 1,200 riders between 10 a.m. and 2:14 p.m.

Typically at this time of year, the ride on the famous Ferris wheel costs $12 for adults and $10 for children between 3 and 11 years old.

Staffers also will randomly select people waiting for a ride on the 196-foot-tall Ferris wheel for an upgrade to the VIP gondola with glass-bottom views.

