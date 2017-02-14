Police: 2 dead in fiery Maywood crash

- Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday in west suburban Maywood, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of South 9th Avenue, according to police and Maywood Fire Department Chief Craig Bronaugh. At least one vehicle caught fire and at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Two people were killed in the crash, but additional information was not immediately available, said Maywood Police Officer Eric Dent. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatalities.