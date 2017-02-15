Obama returns home to Chicago for the first time since leaving office

Pic via Torrey Barrett
Pic via Torrey Barrett
By: Lisa Chavarria

Posted:Feb 15 2017 08:57PM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 08:57PM CST

FOX 32 NEWS - Former President Barack Obama returned home Wednesday for the first time since leaving office.

Former President Obama spent some time at the University of Chicago where he paid a visit with civic leaders to discuss his foundation and the presidential library.

Executive Director Torrey Barrett says the former president stopped in for about 15 minutes to discuss matters surrounding the library and his dedication to making it a great staple on the South Side.

Barrett says the former president promised that he and Michelle Obama will be very involved in the project. He plans on coming back to Chicago once a month.

