Hundreds rally in Chicago streets on 'Day Without Immigrants'

- Hundreds of people in Chicago are rallying at a demonstration to mark "A Day Without Immigrants."

Similar demonstrations are planned nationwide. Numerous businesses in immigrant-heavy industries, like restaurants, are closing in solidarity.

Carmen Solis of suburban Chicago brought her two children to Thursday's rally in Chicago. She says President Donald Trump's immigration policies are generating fear and she thinks they'll lead to racial profiling and harassment of Latinos. She's a U.S. citizen who was born in Mexico.

However, schools encouraged students to still come to class on Thursday.

Chicago Public Schools sent a letter home to parents encouraging them to be civically engaged in other ways. The nation's third-largest school district told parents that absences not tied to illness on Thursday would be unexcused.