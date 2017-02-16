Chicago communities fed up, calling for an end to the bloodshed

FOX 32 NEWS - People living in some Chicago neighborhoods are fed up. They are begging for a stop to the violence.

On Thursday, there was outrage in the community where 2-year-old Lavontay White was killed. Religious leaders, residents and the police are calling for an end to the bloodshed.

Community members, Chicago police and activists gathered at Costner and Ogden near the spot where 2-year-old Lavontay White was shot and killed. He was in the backseat of the car that his uncle, Lazarec Collins, was in when a gunman opened fire killing them both and wounding a pregnant woman.

Many in attendance say it's time for people living in the neighborhoods to bring those responsible for these killings forward. They’re pleading with anyone who has information to say something and bring the shooter to justice.