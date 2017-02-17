Police: 4 dead, 1 critical after Des Plaines car wreck

- Four people were killed and a fifth was clinging to life after a three-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Des Plaines on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded at 8:53 p.m. to the wreck at 170 Northwest Highway, according to Des Plaines police.

A Mercedes had been speeding west on Northwest Highway when it slammed head-on into a Chevrolet Impala in oncoming traffic as the Impala turned into a parking lot, police said. The force of the collision sent the Impala back into the eastbound lanes, and it was hit by a Toyota Highlander.

Three family members in the Impala were taken to hospitals where they died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified them as Arlington Heights residents Kirsten M. Crawford, 20; Anita Crawford, 50; and Kevin Crawford, 52.

The driver of the Mercedes, who police said was at fault for the crash, also died at a hospital, police said. Authorities identified him as Des Plaines resident Piotr Rog. A passenger was in critical condition at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge early Friday. They weren’t related, according to police.

Two people in the Highlander were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Northwest Highway was shut down for about eight hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene.