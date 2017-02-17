70-year-old man missing from Portage Park

- Police are looking for an elderly man who has been missing since Thursday morning from the Portage Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Gilberto Macias, 70, left his home in the 4800 block of Belle Plaine about 7 a.m. to go to Thresholds in the 4100 block of North Ravenswood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He would normally have been back by 3 or 4 p.m., but never returned.

Macias is described as a 5-foot-10, 175-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, police said. He is balding with gray hair on the sides of his head.

He speaks English and knows his name, his date of birth and where he lives, police said. He typically travels by CTA bus along Irving Park Road from Cicero to Ravenswood and he should have his Illinois state ID with him.

Anyone with information about Macias is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.