Police seek to identify man found unconscious in Bucktown

- Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found unconscious Thursday morning on a Bucktown neighborhood sidewalk on the North Side.

The man, thought to be in his 70s, was found unconscious about 6:10 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Charleston, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

He is a white man between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, weighing about 130 pounds, police said. He has blue eyes, light complexion and is balding with gray hair.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.

