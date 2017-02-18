Warm weather sets record Friday at O'Hare

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Friday’s pleasant weather broke a record last set more than a century ago, according to the National Weather Service.

The high for Friday was 67 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, NWS meteorologist Mark Ratzer said. Friday’s high temperature beat a same-day record of 60 degrees set in 1880.

A high of 62 was forecast for Saturday, Ratzer said, which could beat the previous record of 62 degrees if the sun stays out.

“Tomorrow could certainly be in the range for a record,” Ratzer said. “These are the warmest temperatures in this month since 2000.”

The warm spell was expected to last through much of the next week, according to the weather service. Sunday could see a high of 60 and Monday could bring temperatures as high as 64. Tuesday could start a slow decline into the upper 50s for daily highs.