Chicago's gorgeous weather breaks records

Posted:Feb 18 2017 04:56PM CST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 04:56PM CST

The warm weather broke records in Chicago on Saturday.

The recorded temperature at O'Hare Airport and Midway Airport was 70°, obliterating the old record of 62° set in 1981. This is only the fourth time on record we have hit 70° in the month of February.

The record highs for the next five days may also be broken they are:

  • Sunday 65°, 1930
  • Monday 64°, 1930
  • Tuesday 67°, 1930
  • Wednesday 68°, 1922
  • Thursday 66°, 2000


Chicago's monthly average temperature as of Friday was 32°, which is 6° above average for February.

