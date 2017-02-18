CPD: Community helped police track down suspect in murder of Lavontay White, 2

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chicago Police said that community help made it possible for them to arrest Devon Swan, 26, for the murder of Lavontay White, 2.



Swan is accused of shooting up a car in North Lawndale on Valentine's Day. White was inside the car, along with his pregnant aunt, who was wounded; and his aunt's boyfriend, Lazerec Collins, who was killed. Police said Collins was the intended target.



"[Swan] and his co-offender targeted Lazerec Collins because they believed that he was involved in their friend's murder," said assistant state's attorney Bryan Grissman.



Swan is being held with bail. Police said he is a gang member who has been arrested nine time for armed robbery, gun and drug charges. Police said that they are still looking for two additional suspects in White's murder.



White is one of three children murdered in Chicago in the past week.



"It's important that we don't let the names of these children be forgotten," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. "Lavontay White, Takiya Holmes, and Kanari Gentry Bowers. Remember those names and burn them into your memory."



Chicago police said tips from the community helped them apprehend Swan and the man suspected of killing Holmes, 11. Antwan Jones, 19, is now charged with her murder. The person who killed Bowers, 12, has not been found. Holmes' family is trying to help.



"You take the heartache and the pain -- I'm just done," said Holmes' uncle, community activist Andrew Holmes. "Just turn yourself in. It's coming and I can guarantee you it's coming."