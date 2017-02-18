Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Department employee shot in leg

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Department employee was shot and wounded on the South Side on Saturday night.
The shooting happened at 73rd and Aberdeen around 8:30 p.m.
The employee was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in good condition.
Police are looking for two suspects.
