6 injured when car crashes into tow truck, South Loop building

- Six people were injured when a car driving the wrong way on a one-way street crashed into a city tow truck, then a building early Sunday in the South Loop.

About 3:30 a.m., the 1996 Toyota Camry was driving the wrong way on South Jefferson Street when it crashed into the tow truck at the intersection with West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago Police. The car then crashed into a building.

Two people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder said. Another two people were taken in fair-to-serious condition to Rush University Medical Center, and two more were listed in good condition at Mercy Hospital. Police said they were all between 18 and 22 years old.

The tow truck driver was not injured, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.