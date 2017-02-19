68-year-old man missing from Little Village

- Police are looking for a 68-year-old man who went missing Saturday from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Jose Galindo was last seen about 2 p.m. near 25th Street and Pulaski, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing an army green jacket, gray jogging pants and a black skull cap.

Galindo was described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound, white Hispanic man with gray hair, brown eyes and a light complexion, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.