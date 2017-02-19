Police say mom and baby may have been kidnapped

STREATOR (Fox 32 News) - Police are searching for a missing far southwest suburban woman and her baby who may have been abducted.



Streator Police said that on Friday, a man rammed Kayla Stratton's car from behind, ran her off the road, and then forced her into his car.



Police say the suspect's car was found a few blocks away, but the woman and her child have not been located.



Streator is about 2 hours southwest of Chicago.