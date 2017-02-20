Police: Man dies after Albany Park house fire [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Firefighters battle a blaze early Monday at a home in the 4700 block of North Harding. | Network Video Productions Local Police: Man dies after Albany Park house fire A man died early Monday after a fire in an Albany Park neighborhood home on the Northwest Side, police said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 3:10 a.m. and found fire in the attic of the single-family home in the 4700 block of North Harding, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

A man, thought to be in his 20s, was taken from the home to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago Police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, Schroeder said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.