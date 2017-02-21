Apartment fire leaves Westmont building uninhabitable

An apartment fire left all 20 units of a Westmont building uninhabitable Monday night. | Network Video Productions
An apartment fire left all 20 units of a Westmont building uninhabitable Monday night. | Network Video Productions

Posted:Feb 21 2017 06:31AM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 06:31AM CST

(SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - No one was hurt in a fire that rendered an apartment building uninhabitable Monday night in west suburban Westmont.

Crews were called to the building in the 0-100 block of West 60th Street and arrived to find heavy fire showing from a second-floor balcony, Westmont Fire Chief Dave Weiss told reporters at the scene.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue four residents who were trapped on balconies, Weiss said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the second-floor apartment in which it started, but all 20 units in the building were rendered uninhabitable because of smoke damage, according to Weiss. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help residents find shelter.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Monday night.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories