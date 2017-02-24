Fire wreaks $150K in damage to Lake Forest home

- A fire tore through a home in north suburban Lake Forest on Thursday morning.

Crews responded at 9:39 a.m. to the blaze on North Avenue west of Buena Road, where smoke was pouring from the basement and first two floors of the house, according to the Lake Forest Fire Department.

Before firefighters arrived, police officers had helped escort two elderly people out of the home, officials said.

Firefighters from seven nearby departments were called in to assist. It took half an hour to put out the flames, and no one was hurt, officials said.

Damage to the home was estimated at $150,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.