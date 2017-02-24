Aldi hiring for positions that pay up to $22.75

FOX 32 NEWS - Aldi in Indiana is hiring for positions that pay up to $22.75.

The grocery chain is welcoming job candidates on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 795 Deer Creek Drive. It’s hiring for stores in Schererville, St. John, Portage, Merrillville, Hammond, Gary, Lowell and Crown Point.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the following:

“Available jobs include store associate positions that pay $12 to $13.50 per hour, shift manager positions that pay $16.50 to $18 per hour, and manager trainee positions that pay $22.25 to $22.75 an hour.”

“Aldi wants job applicants with a high school diploma who can work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday and lift 45 pounds.”

Aldi offers full health insurance benefits to workers who average more than 25 hours per week, and the company has a 401(k) retirement program.

