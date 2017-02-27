Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash

- A woman was killed in a crash involving two semi trucks late Sunday on the Tri-State Tollway near south suburban East Hazel Crest.

About 11:15 p.m., 49-year-old Reshma Khan was a passenger in a black 2017 Ford SUV traveling north on I-294 on the ramp to I-80 westbound, when the driver of the SUV tried to pass a semi truck by driving on the right shoulder, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The SUV lost control, struck the wall and then struck the semi it was attempting to pass, police said. The vehicle then continued past the semi and rear-ended another semi truck.

Khan, who lived in west suburban Naperville, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. Monday, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver of the SUV, a man whose exact age was not known, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to Christ Medical Center, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The ramp from northbound I-294 to westbound I-80 was temporarily closed to traffic while police investigated. All lanes were open by about 4 a.m.