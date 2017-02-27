No injuries reported in West Pullman vacant building fire

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - No one was injured when a vacant building caught fire early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Fire crews responded at 5:04 a.m. to the fire at the two-and-a-half story building at 12023 S. Yale Ave., according to Fire Media Affairs. The alarm was upgraded to a still-and-box.

By about 6:05 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, fire officials said.

Additional details such as the cause of the fire were not immediately available as crews were on scene Monday morning investigating.

