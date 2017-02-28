Tornado watch issued until 10 p.m. for Chicago area

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - You might want to skip out of the office a little early Tuesday—severe storms are likely in the Chicago area in the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch including most of northern Illinois, including Cook, DuPage, Will, Lake, McHenry and Kane counties; and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by mid-to-late afternoon, according to the weather service. Some of the storms could be severe and produce large hail, tornadoes, high winds and flooding.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency issued a statement urging residents to be prepared for dangerous weather.

“It’s possible some of the severe storms this evening will occur after dark when most people are inside and asleep,” IEMA Director James Joseph said in the statement. “A weather alert radio can wake you up and give you time to seek shelter when dangerous weather or other hazards are approaching your area.”

On Wednesday, more rain is likely before 5 p.m., then the precipitation will turn to snow, which could continue to fall overnight, according to the weather service. The temperature will fall to about 37 degrees by Wednesday evening.

Thursday is expected to see a mix of rain and show showers, with a low temperature around 25 degrees, according to the weather service.

Some relief is expected by the weekend. Friday will be sunny with a high around 37 degrees, according to the weather service. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.