City crews to assess storm damage overnight

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Crews with the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation were sent out Tuesday evening to monitor damage from the severe storms that were expected to continue passing through Chicago overnight.

The dangerous weather was part of a system that brought multiple tornadoes to the ground over north-central Illinois, killing at least one.

Residents should call 311 to report any hazardous branches or fallen trees, officials said. The department urges people not to try to remove debris themselves, especially near downed power lines.

More information is available on the department’s Twitter feed.