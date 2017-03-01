Weather cancels meeting between Rauner, Chance the Rapper

- A meeting between Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has been canceled because of severe weather.

They were supposed to meet Wednesday to discuss school funding in Chicago. Rauner will instead be touring areas of Illinois hit hard by a deadly storm.

The Chicago performer, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, said Wednesday on Twitter that the meeting was canceled, which Rauner's officer confirmed.

Tornadoes touched down in a large swath of the Midwest, killing at least three people, two of them in Illinois.

Talk of the meeting sprung up after the first-term governor congratulated the rapper via Twitter for winning three Grammy Awards last month. Rauner said the state was "proud" the rapper was from Illinois. Chance replied that he'd "love" to meet with Rauner.