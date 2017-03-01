Phone scammers impersonate cops calling about arrest warrant

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Phone scammers are calling residents in northwest suburban McHenry County to falsely inform them of arrest warrants against them.

During the scam, the caller will identify himself as a police officer from the sheriff’s department and claim that the person has an arrest warrant that was issued for failing to appear for jury duty, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office will never ask for money over the phone and does not call to inform an individual of a pending arrest warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who is unsure if they have an active arrest warrant can visit their local police department or sheriff’s office for more information.

Anyone who receives a similar call should not give any personal information over the phone and can make a report by calling the McHenry County sheriff’s office at (815) 338-2144.