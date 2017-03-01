Northwestern student hit, seriously injured by SUV in Evanston

Authorities investigate a crash where a 26-year-old woman was struck by an SUV Wednesday in Evanston. | NVP News

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A Northwestern University student was hit and seriously injured by an SUV while crossing a street Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

At 3:10 p.m., a 44-year-old woman driving an SUV was making a left turn from an alley onto the 600 block of Clark Street when she struck the 26-year-old woman, an NU student, according to Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan.

When officers arrived, the pedestrian was “unconscious and came to for a little bit but was not coherent,” Dugan said in an email. She was taken to Evanston Hospital in serious condition with a head injury.

Clark Street was shut down between Chicago and Sherman avenues for three hours as authorities investigated, Dugan said. The Major Crash Assistance Team was investigating.

