FOX 32's Mark Strehl returns to hometown of Ottawa after deadly tornado outbreak

By: Mark Strehl

Posted:Mar 01 2017 09:15PM CST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 10:27PM CST

FOX 32 NEWS - It’s hard for us to see the images of destruction from Ottawa and Naplate. But for locals, it is heartbreaking.

And that pain is even more real for FOX 32’s meteorologist Mark Strehl, who grew up in Ottawa.

