FOX 32's Mark Strehl returns to hometown of Ottawa after deadly tornado outbreak Local FOX 32's Mark Strehl returns to hometown of Ottawa after deadly tornado outbreak It’s hard for us to see the images of destruction from Ottawa and Naplate. But for locals, it is heartbreaking.

FOX 32 NEWS - It’s hard for us to see the images of destruction from Ottawa and Naplate. But for locals, it is heartbreaking.

And that pain is even more real for FOX 32’s meteorologist Mark Strehl, who grew up in Ottawa.